7 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy

Everyone has been chasing yield ever since the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to near zero, and even since rates started creeping back up. However, one of the most dangerous things an investor can do is to seek out high-yield dividend stocks without checking on the financial health of the underlying company.

And there’s been a lot of that, as evidenced by the occasional Wall Street dog-pile into obviously flawed dividend stocks soon before they announce a cut to the payout.

That’s what happens. Yields can rise in one of two ways: An increase to the dividend, or a cut to the share price. Thus, you often get high-single-digit and even double-digit yields not because the company is shelling out a ton of cash it can afford, but simply because the stock has been beaten to the ground, reflecting a poor financial situation — one that typically will result in a dividend cut, or worse, a dividend suspension.

The following seven high-yield dividend stocks boast payouts mostly between 7% and 10%, and feature stable (and at times, even growth-oriented) businesses that help fund secure quarterly income checks you can depend on.

