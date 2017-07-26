Is BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Poised to Double?

Many feel that they’ve missed the rally in BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ). Coming into June, BBRY stock was already up more than 50%, trading north of $11 per share. But then something very interesting happened.

Citron Research, generally known for its short-selling savviness, starting touting the bullish rhetoric. But it wasn’t any old bullish talk. They were comparing BlackBerry to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), asking if BBRY could be the next NVDA.

For the under-the-rock dwellers, note that NVDA stock is up more than 700% over the past two years. That’s not to say BBRY stock is headed for a 500% to 700% rally over the next 24 months. However, Citron did make the case for shares to rally to $20 in the next two years. For those keeping score that’s still a 100% rally from today’s levels — assuming it doesn’t get bought out first.

Most of Citron’s case is predicated on the company transforming its strategy — much like NVDA. In the shell of a nut, Nvidia stopped focusing on making simple graphic cards. Instead, management put focus on artificial intelligence, data centers, self-driving cars, the cloud and other high-growth, futuristic technologies.

Why Should We Believe in BlackBerry Now?

BlackBerry has already taken itself out of the smartphone game. It was clear it would never claw back the market share it lost to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Even if Apple were to falter, Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) and others would likely pick up the slack.

However, BlackBerry is now licensing its name on devices that are mostly being sold overseas. While this may not result in robust revenues, it gets BBRY out of the boom-or-bust smartphone game. Additionally, without hardware production on its books, it clears up a lot of its plaguing cash burn issues.

The main treasure chest at BlackBerry is security. BBRY just won the rights to sell secure voice and text services to the U.S. government. Many consider its QNX platform to be a top pick among companies to use in its products. Specifically, Citron and others are looking for the QNX platform to be a key cog in the self-driving car race.

Dozens of companies are duking it out to be first on the road with a fully autonomous whip. However, BlackBerry’s playing a different game. It simply wants to secure those vehicles, regardless of which platform is operating it. Thanks to their intricate infotainment systems and other electronic controls, vehicles unfortunately have vulnerabilities. This can impact driver safety and their personal data.

Will car companies shun BlackBerry, though? Hardly. Its QNX platform is already in 60 million cars and has customers ranging from Audi to Toyota Motor Corp. (ADR) (NYSE: TM ). The self-driving car catalyst could prove to be a serious driver for BBRY stock.

Next Page