Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): The Transition Beyond Windows Continues

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) continues to transition away from its old monopolies in Windows and Office toward new markets based on its Azure cloud.

Since Satya Nadella took the CEO chair in 2014, the company’s revenue is up just 10%, but MSFT stock has nearly doubled because the mix has changed. The company, then dependent on PC applications, now gets most of its revenue from cloud and cloud applications.

This is why I wrote at the start of the month that I was hanging onto MSFT stock, even while dumping other tech holdings like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Microsoft has a long runway of growth in going “up the stack” in cloud, where it can create its own solutions in deep learning and gain maximum profit from them.

Another Good Quarter

This move continued during the quarter ending in June, with the company reporting non-GAAP net income of $7.7 billion, 98 cents per share, and revenue of $24.7 billion. This closed out its 2017 fiscal year, where its revenue of $89.950 billion remained short of 2015’s $93.580 billion, but net income has nearly doubled from $12.193 billion in 2015 to $21.204 billion in 2017.

Cloud offers investors less seasonality, higher profit margins, and even more customer control than the old Windows-and-Office model. Once your corporate data center is in a cloud like Azure, it’s very unlikely to move, and you’re open to all the other products and services coming out of Azure.

Thus, the numbers Microsoft reports should be less important to long-term investors than the strategic direction. Microsoft, unlike International Business Machines Inc. (NYSE:IBM), which is so resembles, has a secure future.

When you own Microsoft stock, you’re playing the “great game” of technology, a game now centered firmly in the cloud. You’re a direct competitor to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ). It’s not a monopoly but something better, an oligopoly, potentially as profitable as the old Microsoft but more secure from government antitrust scrutiny, like the “competition” between The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) and Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ).

