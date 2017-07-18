Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Is Still Too Expensive and Volatile

I still think the biggest problem with Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) stock is investor expectations. From the coverage of SNAP stock since its IPO, one would think that Snapchat users were collapsing and its prospects forever doomed.

The fact is that Snap Inc went public as an early-stage social media platform with solid, albeit decelerating, user growth. It was still learning how to monetize those users. It had almost no international revenue, and still doesn’t (just $26 million in international revenue in Q1).

Now, SNAP is criticized as this wildly overpriced, over-hyped issue because the market initially valued the company at roughly $20 billion. That certainly seems too high, and the current price of SNAP shares remains too high. But, the reasons for that overvaluation shouldn’t surprise investors. For better or worse, the story of SNAP stock and Snapchat hasn’t really changed much since the IPO in March.

So, with SNAP stock bouncing off an all-time low and currently trading around $15, I think there’s a potential opportunity coming, at some point. Snap Inc has a likely eventful month ahead, which could make big moves for the stock. And, if there’s another leg down for SNAP, aggressive investors might want to think about taking a flyer here.

A Busy Month for SNAP Stock

Most notably, the first lockup expiration for SNAP stock occurs on July 31, with the full float following in late August. That date has been targeted by short sellers, in particular, who expect an exodus out of SNAP by insiders, which will push the share price down.

At this point, however, it’s hard to wonder if the market isn’t going to “sell the rumor and buy the news,” to reverse the old adage. The lockup expiration has become such a part of the SNAP story that it very well may be priced in. There could be a number of potential SNAP stock buyers hoping for a lockup-driven decline to buy shares at a lower price.

Meanwhile, Snap Inc also reports Q2 earnings on August 10 after the first lockup expiration, but before the second. Investors will be focused on both Snapchat user growth and advertising revenue.

All told, the next 6-7 weeks should be eventful ones for SNAP stock. Traders should watch closely for the type of volatility needed to make quick profits. But, long-term investors with the stomach for that volatility might also watch to see if an appropriate entry point presents itself.

