6 Stocks That Will Crumple the Hardest in a Market Crash

Did you know the stock market is presently at its third most expensive in history? The most expensive was the dotcom bubble of 1999-2000. The next most expensive was right before the 1929 crash.

That’s not to say that market is going to crash tomorrow. It may never crash. But the way of the world is that things revert to the mean, and right now, stocks are 30% overvalued compared to the long-term mean.

So when the market does revert to the mean, what are the stock to sell before that happens? What are the stocks to sell now because they are overvalued to the point of being ridiculous?

I have seven thoughts on the matter, and I hope to be short these stocks when the chickens come home to roost.

