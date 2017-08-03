3 Best Airline Stocks to Buy Right Now

When video emerged online showing a passenger being dragged off a United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) flight earlier this year, consumers, analysts, and investors alike reacted in horror. Shares of the Chicago-based carrier took a huge hit as a result of the incident, and the legacy airline’s market cap lost upwards of $950 million.

In a statement, United said four crew members needed to get to a flight departing from Louisville otherwise it would be canceled, and passengers were asked to voluntarily give up their seats. However, no one volunteered, and four passengers were then selected at random, including David Dao, the man who was forcibly removed.

What happened onboard in April was not United’s last PR mess that surfaced. Soon after, the airline barred two teenage girls from boarding a flight after a gate agent decided the leggings they were wearing were inappropriate. The incident was first reported by a fellow passenger on Twitter TWTR, and subsequently went viral.

But the girls were apparently “pass travelers,” a company benefit that allows United employees and their dependents to travel for free on a standby basis; leggings violated this specific dress code, since pass travelers are “representing” the airline.

Incidents like these began popping up all over the Internet and traditional news sites, detailing the poor customer service experienced on flights across the industry. From an American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ) crew member yanking away a mother’s stroller and almost hitting her child to the death of a giant rabbit named Simon on a United flight, viral stories about flying nightmares were nonstop.

Industry Outlook

Despite one public relations disaster after another, the airline industry kept chugging along, and right now, Transportation-Airline sits in the top 8% of all 265 industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank; the sector has also returned over 10.5% year-to-date, which is on par with the S&P 500, and 36% over the past 12 months.

Historically, airline stocks were—and they still are—a turbulent investment, closely tied to fluctuating oil prices. But during periods of low oil prices and steady economic growth, like the type of environment we’re in now, airlines see their profits rise. Since 2014, U.S. airline stocks as a group have gained almost 90%.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the global airline industry to bring in $30 billion in profits this year, with 4 billion projected travelers. The earnings represent a 4.1% net profit margin on top of total revenue of $736 billion.

Even Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A ) CEO Warren Buffet, who publicly denounced airline investments in the past, sees promise in the industry. Last year, the famous investor bought stakes in all four major U.S. carriers: United, American, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ).

Given this overall bullish sentiment, let’s take a look at three airline stocks investors should consider for their portfolio.

