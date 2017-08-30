Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock Is a Buy at This Discount Price

And just like that, the future of grocery shopping was forever changed. On Monday, August 29, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) officially sealed the deal to acquire Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ).

The internet giant got busy on its first day as a grocery store operator. Prices got cut across the board at WFM. Banana prices fell 30-40%, as did apple prices. Salmon prices fell 30%. So did ground beef and chicken prices.

Even avocado prices got cut by 30% amid spiking avocado prices elsewhere (an unusually warm summer caused a huge production shortfall in California).

And the savings aren’t just for Amazon Prime members. They are for everyone.

It shouldn’t be surprising, then, to see grocery stocks getting hammered. After all, the biggest barrier to shopping at Whole Foods was price. Now that’s gone, so naturally, consumer dollars will shift from other grocers to Whole Foods.

Over the past five days, Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) is down about 5.5%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM ) is down about 15%, while Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU ) is down over 12%.

No shock there.

But it should be shocking to see that even Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) is selling off as a result of lower Whole Foods prices. After all, COST is a fundamentally different concept than KR, SFM and SVU, right?

Right. And recent weakness in COST stock should be looked at as a buying opportunity.

Costco Is Much More Than Just Groceries

Amazon is going to change the grocery space like it changed the brick-and-mortar retail space. Through Whole Foods Market, Amazon will cut prices substantially. Grocers will lose sales en masse. Margins will erode. Labor pressures will build. Earnings will start trending down.

But it’s important to note that not all brick-and-mortar retailers have been killed by Amazon. Off-price retailers that can compete on price have been doing well. Just look at TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST ). One-stop shops that can compete on convenience have also been doing well. See Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ).

And the one retailer that has really stood out from the pack as being un-Amazonable?

Costco.

