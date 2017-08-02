Mark Zuckerberg’s New Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Class Is About to Be Tested

With Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) shares up 37% over the course of the past 12 months. In fact, with a 344% return since its May 2012 initial public offering, owners of FB stock have had little — nothing, really — to complain about.

Or, maybe they did and just didn’t know it. They’ll know for sure later this month.

See, beginning on September 26, a trial opens in Delaware pitting Facebook against a group of shareholders seeking to prevent Mark Zuckerberg from creating a new class of FB stock that would effectively ensure that he remains in firm control of the company for as long as he wants.

How effectively? His control would continue even after he gives the bulk of his fortune away.

It’s worth watching, if only because a handful of other companies including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) already have similarly unfair ownership structures, and have taken some fire for it.

Not All Shares Are Built the Same

In the not-so-distant past, stock ownership was a relatively straightforward affair. Each share owned gave investors one vote when it came to matters like picking board members and other corporate structure and management-direction matters.

The last decade or so has given rise to new kinds of companies, organizations that are for all intents and purposes interchangeable with their founders. Google — now Alphabet — and CEO Larry Page are one example. Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) and its CEO Kevin Plank are another.

This unique relationship, of course, has inspired initiatives that allow top management and founders to retain commanding control of their companies even though said companies may be issuing new shares or those stock-rich founders are selling shares. Alphabet, for example, is 51% controlled by Page and Sergey Brin even though the pair only own 11% of the company. Their class B shares — which you and I can’t buy — are worth 10 votes each, as opposed to the one vote entitled to each of your shares.

Perhaps inspired by Brin and Page and understanding the risks of losing voting control of his company, Mark Zuckerberg’s spin on the idea was simple enough: Issue a third class of FB stock to current shareholders of class A and class B shares that have no voting rights.

The new class C shares effectively dilute the public shareholders’ voting power as well as that of insiders who own class B shares (10 votes per share), effectively giving Zuckerberg a means of giving away much of his wealth without giving away any of his control of the company itself.

On With the Litigation

To be clear, investors have already approved the plan, albeit with a couple of stipulations. That is, if Zuck dies or quits, his class B shares are converted into regular ol’ class A shares of FB stock — the shares that are up 344% since the IPO. In the meantime though, he’s in charge as long as he wants to be.

