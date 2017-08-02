Square Inc (SQ) Stock Remains Insanely Priced on Solid Q2 Earnings

To be honest, it looked to me like Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) was set up to fail ahead of Square earnings on Wednesday afternoon. SQ stock had almost doubled year-to-date.

Sentiment toward the payments industry was clearly bullish. SQ stock wasn’t alone in soaring. Stocks like Visa Inc (NYSE: V ), Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA ), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ), and Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ) similarly have posted sharp gains in 2017.

It looked like Square needed to post an earnings beat — or suffer the consequences.

Square earnings did lead to the much-needed win … but it’s perhaps a sign of how much optimism was baked into SQ stock that it’s up less than 1% in after-hours trading. Square posted a surprise adjusted profit, and raised full-year guidance in the process. So far, investors have only shrugged.

SQ stock still looks awful pricey, and I can’t help but agree with InvestorPlace columnist Bret Kenwell, who argued ahead of earnings that the stock needed a pullback. But growth stock investors will enjoy Square earnings, and the likelihood of a takeout by a larger payments player only seems to grow with each strong quarter from Square.

Square Earnings for Q2

It certainly looks like good news all around for Square earnings. Revenue of $552 million grew 26% year-over-year, and was nicely ahead of consensus estimates for $536 million. Square earnings were negative on a GAAP basis, but adjusted EPS of 7 cents handily beat Street expectations for a loss of 5 cents per share.

Full-year guidance was raised as well — though perhaps not quite to the level SQ bulls might have liked. Adjusted revenue — which excludes revenue from former customer Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) — increased about $27.5 million at the midpoint.

But much of that increase simply is coming from Q2 outperformance, not higher expectations for the second half. Square, at the least, expects to be firmly profitable on an adjusted basis, with guidance of 21 cents to 23 cents in adjusted EPS well ahead of Street estimates for a full-year loss.

Below the headlines, the news was solid as well. GPV (gross payment volume) rose 32%, as more transactions are managed through the Square platform. The company continued to make progress with larger sellers (over $500,000 in annual payments), whose penetration rose to 19%, against just 14% the year before. Those sellers do pay lower rates — but they also provide a more stable base for Square earnings growth.

Next Page