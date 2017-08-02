Tesla Inc (TSLA) Wins Q2 Earnings by Losing, but Not Losing Too Much

For a capital-hungry company like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ), managing expectations is the key to survival. Take the second quarter, reported after trading closed Aug. 2. The official earnings estimate was a loss of $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. But the “whisper number” — the number analysts were telling their best customers to expect — was for a loss of $1.87 per share.

That is a pretty low bar to clear. The revenue estimate was lower than the $2.7 billion brought in the previous quarter. The expected loss would be just short of the $2.04 per share loss in the March quarter.

Yet for this, investors had bid the market cap to $53.4 billion? That’s about 6.5 times forward sales, and let’s not talk about earnings. For a company that has never made a dime over a full year. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

Squeeze Those Shorts

The play was excellent, it seems.

For the quarter ending in June Tesla lost $1.33 per share, on revenue of $2.79 billion. Both numbers beat estimates, and the whisper numbers, handily, and the stock immediately shot up 2.5% in after-hours trading, after rising 2% during the trading day. Auto revenue was down from the previous quarter, but battery sales more than made up for the shortfall.

By managing expectations, CEO Elon Musk can watch his stock go up because he’s squeezing shorts — creating buying pressure that forces those who’ve bet on a stock price decline to cover their bets, buy stock and raise the stock price further.

That is what has happened during the last three months. Short interest in Tesla plunged, meaning shorts bought Tesla stock to close out their positions and took their losses. Remaining shorts were hurt by the new numbers, and may be forced to cover at even higher prices than before.

Crossing the Line to Manufacturing Hell

There remain reasons for pessimism, however. Tesla is crossing a line this quarter, from a company making a few copies of a very-hyped product to a company trying to mass produce cars and electric batteries.

It does not help that Tesla’s director of battery technology, Kurt Kelty, suddenly resigned to “pursue other opportunities,” amid a production shortfall that has already limited production of the Model S.

