Why Is Biophytis (BPTS) Stock Up 69% Today?

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is taking off on Thursday after the company released results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial.
That clinical trial covers the use of Sarconeos as a treatment for patients suffering from COVID-19-related respiratory failure. The positive news is the clinical trial meeting its primary endpoint with a 44% statistically significant reduction in the “risk of respiratory failure or early death in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.”
Biophytis notes that it’s already begun key regulatory activities needed to provide Sarconeos to Covid-19 patients. It’s working for Early Access Programs in both France and Brazil, as well as Marketing Authorisation in Europe, and Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S.
Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, said the following in a news release.
‘While there is a resurgence of COVID-19 patients in China and still unacceptable levels of patients dying from COVID-19 in Europe, the USA and Brazil, Sarconeos (BIO101) may offer an effective therapeutic option to reduce further the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.”
BPTS Stock Movement
With today’s news of the clinical trial results comes heavy trading of BPTS stock. As of this writing, more than 23 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s a massive surge in trading compared to the company’s daily average volume of about 128,000 shares.
BPTS stock is up 68.9% as of Thursday morning.
