Snapchat AI Chatbot Launches for All Users. What to Know.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is in the news today after the media-sharing company revealed a new Snapchat AI chatbot that users can communicate with.
The new Snapchat chatbot is named My AI and is currently in an experimental state. This has the company warning that users should always double-check any answers given by the chatbot.
Snapchat users will note that this AI chatbot isn’t the sole creation of Snap. Instead, the company teamed up with OpenSea to have ChatGPT power the company’s AI assistant. The Snapchat version of the bot includes additional attributes and safety controls unique to the platform.
Snapchat AI Is Still Learning
Snap has already been testing its AI bot with members of its Snap+ subscription. With today’s news, the company is bringing the service to all users. While it’s been sent more than 2 million messages, the company does note it’s still in the early stages of learning.
Snapchat said the following about its AI chatbot in a blog post.
“We will continue to use these early learnings to make AI a more safe, fun, and useful experience, and we’re eager to hear your thoughts. You can press and hold on any My AI response to provide detailed feedback to our team. “
Snap stock is seeing minimal movement on Friday despite announcing its AI chatbot.
