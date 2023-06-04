4 Metaverse Stocks That Could Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

The metaverse, a digital realm that offers limitless possibilities for social interaction, commerce, and immersive experiences, may seem like science fiction. However, tech companies are diligently working to turn this ambitious vision into reality. While metaverse development may take a decade or more, the good news is that investors can still jump on board early and reap big potential rewards. This article explores the metaverse investment landscape and highlights four top stocks that could soar in the next 12 months.
Investing in the metaverse opens up a wide range of opportunities. There are numerous layers to consider, from immersive hardware and 3D creation software to interactive platforms and lightning-fast connectivity. Additionally, the metaverse’s computing power requirements and the need for robust security measures create avenues for semiconductor and cybersecurity companies to thrive.
To assist investors in navigating this exciting space, we have identified four promising metaverse stocks poised for significant growth. These companies will leverage the metaverse’s future expansion. In doing so, they will also provide investors with robust returns. So, let’s dive in and explore the potential of these metaverse stocks that could skyrocket in the next 12 months.
|RBLX
|Roblox
|$38.69
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|$387.70
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|$326.79
|ADSK
|Autodesk
|$201.39
Roblox (RBLX)
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is a virtual world platform that could be considered an early-stage version of the metaverse. Hence, it is a standout candidate among top metaverse stocks.
With 66.2 million daily active users, Roblox has already established itself as a go-to destination for immersive experiences. Additionally, the platform’s popularity extends beyond its initial younger user base, attracting an increasingly diverse range of users worldwide. Hosting live events with renowned musicians like Mariah Carey and celebrities like Paris Hilton, Roblox is demonstrating mainstream appeal.
Roblox’s success lies in its robust infrastructure. The platform creators develop games and provide users with a unique digital currency system. As a result, Roblox is growing at a rapid pace. As Roblox CEO David Baszucki envisions, this technology has the potential to connect people globally in unprecedented ways.
Roblox stands out as a frontrunner when seeking high-potential metaverse stocks for investment. With its existing user base, innovative platform, and continuous expansion, Roblox offers investors a promising opportunity to capitalize on the metaverse’s bright future.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Regarding metaverse stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a standout player with expertise in producing cutting-edge graphics and video-processing chips. Renowned for its contributions to high-end computing servers, supercomputers, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality applications, Nvidia is well-positioned to play a critical role in powering the metaverse.
The metaverse’s immersive digital world will demand enormous processing power. Nvidia’s advanced chips are poised to meet this requirement. Notably, Nvidia’s Omniverse is a real-time reference development platform designed for constructing and operating metaverse applications. This innovative platform can potentially become the go-to solution for companies dealing with 3D data in the metaverse landscape.
According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Omniverse aims to provide a unified data platform, like the internet, enabling seamless collaboration and innovation across companies. As the metaverse continues to evolve, Nvidia’s expertise and groundbreaking technology position it as a key player in this transformative space.
For investors seeking the best metaverse stocks for high returns, Nvidia’s high potential cannot be ignored. Its established presence in the graphics and AI market and dedication to metaverse development through Omniverse make Nvidia an exciting investment opportunity. As the metaverse revolution takes shape, Nvidia’s processing power and innovative solutions will likely contribute significantly to its success.
Microsoft (MSFT)
When considering metaverse stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may not be the first company that comes to mind. However, its cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities could prove invaluable in developing the metaverse. Meta and Roblox, key players in the metaverse landscape, have emphasized the importance of user-generated content in bringing this digital realm to life. This is where Microsoft’s AI prowess comes into play.
The rapid advancements in generative AI applications are simplifying content creation for users across the globe. In collaboration with leading AI company OpenAI, Microsoft utilizes its powerful cloud-computing product Azure to provide the necessary computing power and storage for scaling AI applications to a massive audience. This strategic partnership positions Microsoft as a potential beneficiary of the metaverse revolution.
While Microsoft is widely known for its dominance in the technology sector, its AI trailblazing and robust cloud-computing infrastructure gives it a unique advantage in the emerging metaverse market. However, investors seeking high returns from metaverse stocks need to consider Microsoft a compelling investment opportunity in the space. As the metaverse continues to evolve, Microsoft’s AI capabilities and cloud-computing prowess could play a vital role in shaping its future.
Autodesk (ADSK)
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), a leading design software provider for architects and engineers, offers a compelling opportunity for investors seeking high-potential metaverse stocks. Firstly, the company’s software, including the renowned Revit building information modeling program, allows professionals to create virtual models of structures with precision and accuracy. Moreover, Autodesk Rendering can seamlessly transform these models into immersive virtual reality settings.
Additionally, a substantial chunk of Autodesk’s business comes from design software for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) companies. This is where Autodesk shines. It has developed a suite of products specifically tailored for building virtual reality and augmented reality 3D animations and structures. With its specialized focus on metaverse construction, Autodesk will meet the demands of this evolving industry.
Furthermore, Autodesk demonstrated its growth potential in the fourth quarter with impressive financial results. Total billings increased by 28%, and GAAP operating margins came in at21%, up 9 percentage points. These robust figures reflect Autodesk’s ability to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities in the design and construction space.
In summary, considering the projected evolution of the metaverse, the demand for sophisticated virtual models will skyrocket. Autodesk’s software solutions perfectly cater to these needs, making it an ideal fit for the metaverse ecosystem. Therefore, for investors seeking the best metaverse stocks for investment, Autodesk’s solid track record and unwavering commitment to innovative design software position it as a high-potential candidate for significant returns.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.