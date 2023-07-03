3 Retail Stocks Cashing In on the Barbie Movie Craze

Retail stocks are set to benefit from the Barbie movie craze on Friday as the new film hit theaters today!
There’s been a continuously growing interest in the Barbie movie in the weeks leading up to its release. Part of that comes from the film opening alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which resulted in social media users referring to the films together as “Barbenheimer.”
Michael O’Leary, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said the following about the viral success to CNN:
“The anticipation we’re seeing for these two movies is unprecedented, as people are thrilled to go to the theatre and be a part of an exciting cultural event. But it’s not just about the first three days of the box office either. These films will continue to draw fans for weeks to come.”
If O’Leary is right and Barbie does perform well during its theatrical run, that could also kick off a spree of merchandise sales. Let’s check out the retail stocks that could profit from this below!
Retail Stocks Barbie May Boost
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock is first on our list, and that makes sense considering this company owns Barbie. Any success the movie sees could result in an increase in toy sales too!
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock joins our list as it is selling merchandise connected to the Barbie film. That includes clothing and accessories that consumers may seek out after watching the movie.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) closes out our retail stocks that could benefit from the release of the Barbie movie today. The shoe company is among those selling merchandise branded with Barbie’s name and image.
Of course, there’s more than just Barbie news that traders need to know about on Friday!
Fortunately, we’ve got even more of the most recent stock market news for traders to read about today. A few examples include what has Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock up, a new rating for SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock, and a Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) executive retiring. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Phunware (PHUN) Stock Up 12% Today?
- SIRI Stock: Sirius XM Short Squeeze Abates After Analyst Downgrade
- CHWY Stock Alert: What to Know as Chewy CFO Announces Retirement
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.