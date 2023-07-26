Dear FSR Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 3

Fans of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock will want to check back in on the company when Aug. 3 rolls around for a live event.
That’s when the company is planning to hold its “Product Vision Day.” This is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and will be available to watch through a live stream on the company’s Investor Relations website.
Investors that tune into the event will get to see a peek at what the electric vehicle (EV) company has planned for the future. That includes a first look at its future product portfolio. Fisker will also provide investors with a “strategic product roadmap” showing its plans to disrupt markets.
What This Means for FSR Stock
A big event like this could act as a major catalyst for FSR stock. However, that will depend on investors’ reaction to the company’s news. That means it could be a positive or negative catalyst depending on if Fisker can impress shareholders.
After announcing the Product Vision Day, more than 2.4 million shares of FSR stock have changed hands. That’s still well below the EV company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.8 million shares.
FSR stock is up 2.1% as of Wednesday morning but still down 14.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.