NKLA Stock: Nikola Pushes Key Meeting Back to Aug. 3

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced it is pushing back the date for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
As a result, Nikola will not hold this meeting on August 3, 2023. The company is seeking approval for several motions and still needs more shareholder votes for Proposal 2. This is its “Restated Certificate to Increase the Authorized Number of Shares of Common Stock.”
Nikola is delaying the shareholder meeting as a change is coming to Section 242 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. This will make it so that a majority of voting shares can approve a proposal, rather than a majority of overall shares. The change goes into effect on August 1.
Nikola notes that if the new law was already in effect, then a significant number of shares would’ve voted in favor of the authorized stock increase. This has it hopeful that delaying the shareholder meeting will result in approval of Proposal 2 when the company’s shareholders next vote.
NKLA Stock Movement On Friday
As for how this news is affecting NKLA stock, some 20 million shares have changed hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is still well above that at 49.9 million shares.
NKLA stock is also up 10.4% as of Friday morning. However, it’s still down 35.4% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news are going to want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include why shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock are on the move today. You can catch up on all of this news by checking out the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Misses EV Production Targets
- MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Becomes Retail Investors’ Most-Traded Stock
- FSLR Stock Alert: The $1 Billion Reason First Solar Is Up Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.