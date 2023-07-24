Truck Fire Sends Nikola (NKLA) Stock Down 7%

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is catching flak on Monday after news of a truck fire damaged investor confidence.
The bad news here is that one of the company’s trucks caught fire at its headquarters. The company notes that no one was injured. However, it also didn’t say how the fire started but some investors are making connections.
The truck that caught fire was one previously damaged in a fire last month. That fire resulted in five trucks at the company’s headquarters catching flame. While the fires seem unrelated on the surface, some are tying the two together with this new news.
Nikola only provided a short statement on the matter, as collected by Seeking Alpha.
“At approximately 2 pm today at Nikola HQ, one of the trucks that was previously damaged reignited. No one was injured and the fire was quickly contained.”
What This Means For NKLA Stock
NKLA shares are seeing strong trading activity on Monday as investors sell the stock on the fire news. As of this writing, more than 30 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the daily average trading volume for NKLA is 66 million shares.
NKLA stock is down 7% as of Monday morning, leaving it with only a 5% gain since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.