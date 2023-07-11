Why Is Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Stock Up 11% Today?

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock is flying higher on Tuesday after the company announced an expanded partnership with nuCamp.
According to a press release, Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries will come as standard equipment in all of nuCamp’s RV travel trailer and truck camper products starting with the 2024 model year. This builds on the prior relationship, which allowed nuCamp’s customers to upgrade to Battle Born Batteries starting in 2022.
Wade Seaburg, Chief Revenue Officer for Dragonfly Energy, said the following about the nuCamp news.
“The nuCamp team prioritizes quality, craftmanship, and providing the best experience for their customers. They were quick to see how Dragonfly Energy power systems can help them reach that goal. We started out testing by providing some full power systems on a small scale, and the response from their customers was very positive which we believe has led to making Battle Born Batteries power systems standard for nuCamp.”
Other DFLI Stock News
Dragonfly Energy was also in the news just a few days ago after successfully securing a patent. This covers its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries. These can be used in a variety of markets, such as RVs.
Today’s news also has DFLI stock seeing heavy trading volume. As of this writing, more than 18 million shares have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.4 million shares.
DFLI stock is up 10.5% as of Tuesday morning.
