3 Doomed Stocks to Dump Before Disaster Strikes

In the complex stock market, some companies are supported by favorable fundamentals while others struggle against fundamental odds. The article lists three stocks that were once hailed as potential game-changers, now surrounded by uncertainty and skepticism.
The first one, a retail haven, grapples with macroeconomic headwinds, pandemic aftershocks, and a shaky supply chain. Meanwhile, The second one is ambitious to revolutionize the culinary world with plant-based alternatives. It is experiencing consumer confusion, financial struggles, and intensifying competition. On a more celestial front, the third one is the dream-weaver of commercial space travel. It deals with a financial imbalance, a narrow customer base, and technological hiccups that threaten its cosmic aspirations.
The article delves into the intricate challenges these three companies face with a fundamental narrative that goes beyond stock price fluctuations.
Big Lots (BIG)
The American furniture and home decor retailer Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) faces several long-term challenges that could harm its fundamental outlook. Macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation, lower tax refunds, higher interest rates, and banking failures, negatively impact the company’s performance, eroding consumer confidence and disposable income, particularly among lower-income consumers. These challenges have led to weaker demand for higher-ticket purchases, hurting sales across categories like furniture and seasonal items.
Additionally, Big Lots is struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The company experienced a surge in sales during the pandemic due to higher ticket purchases. However, these effects are now softening or reversing. Furniture and seasonal items, which were strong growth drivers during the pandemic, are no longer performing as well.
Notably, the decision to suspend the dividend and engage in asset monetization reflects the need to prioritize liquidity to navigate the current economic challenges. While these actions may strengthen liquidity, this decision could decrease investor confidence. Consequently, this leads to limited access to capital for future growth initiatives.
Furthermore, the company is facing disruptions in its supply chain. Particularly related to product shortages from key vendors like United Furniture Industries. These supply chain challenges adversely impact the company’s ability to meet consumer demand, leading to lost sales and margin pressures.
To address these challenges, Big Lots is taking aggressive cost-cutting measures, including closing distribution centers and identifying structural savings. These actions help mitigate the impact of some challenges. However, the company’s outlook remains uncertain due to the volatile economic environment and ongoing supply chain disruptions.
Beyond Meat (BYND)
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) faces long-term fundamental challenges that could harm its performance. Despite the company’s efforts to position itself for growth and efficiency improvements, several factors impact its prospects.
Beyond Meat reported a significant decline in net revenues. The decline is attributed to weaker demand, the cycling of previous solid quarters, and increased competition. Fundamentally, the company’s ability to maintain consistent revenue growth raises concerns about the company’s ability to capture and retain market share in the competitive plant-based meat industry.
Despite efforts to reduce costs, Beyond Meat’s gross margin remains relatively low due to various factors. It includes lower net revenue per pound and certain transitory impacts. This indicates challenges in maintaining profitability and could impact the company’s ability to invest in research, innovation, and marketing.
Interestingly, the company acknowledges confusion and misinformation surrounding the health benefits of plant-based meats. Despite efforts to highlight the nutritional advantages of their products, there remains a gap between consumer perception and the potential health benefits. This disconnect could impact consumer adoption and growth in the plant-based meat category.
Additionally, Beyond Meat faces broader economic challenges, including inflation and higher interest rates, which could reduce consumer spending power.
There’s a need to address the broader narrative around the plant-based meat category and counter negative perceptions. The company focuses on education and partnerships to overcome the skepticism and misinformation surrounding plant-based meats. However, changing consumer perceptions could be a slow and challenging process. Finally, Beyond Meat acknowledges that transitioning from early adoption to mainstream consumption takes longer than expected.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has demonstrated progress in its spaceflight operations and achieved significant milestones. However, several concerns cast doubt on its long-term prospects.
While Virgin Galactic has executed successful missions like Unity 25 and Galactic 01, these isolated victories should not overshadow the broader challenges. The company’s revenue remains modest, generating only about $2 million in the second quarter. Operating expenses have surged, primarily driven by increased research and development costs. Such an imbalance between revenue and expenses raises doubts about the company’s ability to achieve sustainable profitability in the foreseeable future.
Also, the financial performance reflects uncertainty regarding the demand for Virgin Galactic’s services. Despite aspirations to broaden access to space for private individuals, the customer base remains relatively narrow. The cost positioning of the suborbital space lab product, while seemingly attractive, might need to be revised to attract a substantial and consistent stream of customers, especially given the high expectations associated with space travel experiences.
Moreover, the competitive landscape in the space tourism industry is rapidly evolving, with increasing entrants from both established aerospace giants and innovative startups. This intensifying competition could potentially undermine Virgin Galactic’s market share and pricing power, thus impacting its growth trajectory.
While the company has made strides in its technical advancements, the delays and setbacks in developing its Delta Class spaceships could hinder its ability to fulfill its scaling operations and revenue growth promises. The complexity of building and certifying new vehicles carries inherent risks that might further strain the company’s financial resources and investor confidence.
The passing of the Chair of the Board, Evan Lovell, adds another layer of uncertainty to the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Thus, transitioning to an interim chair might disrupt decision-making processes and create stakeholder uncertainty.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.