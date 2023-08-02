Buy Alert: 3 Quantum Computing Stocks Nearing Super Attractive Entry Points

In the fascinating landscape tech realm, quantum computing stock opportunities could prove to be incredibly lucrative over time. The notion of quantum computing, born over two decades ago, is now gaining solid traction on The Street. Moreover, the technology, rooted in the mysteries of quantum mechanics, aims to boost computing speeds significantly.
The advancements in quantum computing are impossible to ignore, with continuous improvements and decreasing development costs. Moreover, the sector’s convergence with cloud computing opens doors for broader accessibility among researchers and software developers.
Furthermore, as the digital economy and artificial intelligence sectors grow, global spending on cloud computing is expected to reach a whopping $1 trillion annually within the next decade. Quantum computing appears to be on the cusp of becoming a game-changer, and it might be the most opportune time to load up on affordable quantum computing stocks.
IBM (IBM)
IBM (NYSE:IBM) has made considerable strides in fast-evolving quantum computing. Its pioneering advancements, accessible via cloud services, are critical to the broader cloud and cognitive software division.
IBM’s quantum computing efforts have been extraordinary, developing a unique strategy to combat quantum noise, a notable obstacle in quantum computing. By introducing and tracking the effects of additional noise, the approach could potentially bring quantum computers on par with their conventional counterparts in terms of usability.
Moreover, IBM has introduced a suite of quantum-related products. This includes Qiskit Runtime, efficient task-completion algorithms, and the yet-to-be-released Quantum-Safe, which aims to bolster users’ cybersecurity capabilities in sync with the expanding quantum technology industry.
Moreover, IBM’s attractive dividend yield of 4.61% adds another feather to its cap, providing a reliable long-term income stream supported by its powerful cash flows.
Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)
In the quantum computing realm, the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) stands out as a fascinating bet for investors seeking a diversified approach to this high-potential sector. This ETF, equipped with a modest expense ratio of 0.40%, delivers exposure to some of the biggest players in quantum computing, diminishing the volatility seen with individual stocks in this emergent field.
The beauty of QTUM lies in its democratization of investment opportunities sidestepping the need for technical comprehension of quantum computing. Hence, QTUM effectively offers a gateway to potential growth spurred by a technology set for many industries. This makes it one of those quantum computing stock opportunities you can’t afford to miss.
Inside the QTUM’s basket, you’ll find leading quantum computing stocks, names such as IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) , Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), among others. These companies represent the frontiers of quantum innovation, making QTUM an enticing pick for those aiming to tap into the quantum leap.
Alphabet (GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has effectively carved out its niche in the competitive landscape of quantum computing. Its journey began in 2006, with a breakthrough in 2019 when Alphabet demonstrated “quantum supremacy,” showcasing its quantum computer’s capacity to outperform a conventional computer.
Its quantum prodigy, Sycamore, leveraged 54 qubits to accomplish a calculation in a mere 200 seconds. However, despite concerns from the research community, Alphabet remains undeterred, persistently improving its hardware, software, and algorithms. Consequently, a next-gen Sycamore capable of computations could bog down a supercomputer for an astounding 47 years.
Moreover, in this turbulent year, Alphabet’s stock flourished with over a 40% gain, propelled by robust growth in its advertising and cloud spheres and breakthroughs in conversational AI. Indeed, Alphabet is a quantum player worth watching.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines