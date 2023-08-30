Dear ACHR Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Sept. 12

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the urban air mobility company when Sept. 12, 2023 rolls around!
That’s when the company will show off its Midnight eVTOL aircraft at the Global Aerospace Summit. That event will take place in Washington, D.C. Investors will note that this will be the first public display of the Midnight.
Leading the company’s presentation at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce event will be Archer Aviation’s founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein, as well as Chief Safety Officer Billy Nolen. They will discuss the aircraft and future plans at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
Here’s what Goldstein had to say about the upcoming event:
“This year’s theme for the Global Aerospace Summit, ‘Innovating the Skies, Connecting the World,’ perfectly describes what Archer and our industry is on the doorstep of achieving. The future of urban air mobility is upon us thanks to the strong support from the whole of the U.S. government as well as the collaboration across the industry, including from mobility leaders like United Airlines, Boeing and Stellantis.”
What to Expect From ACHR Stock
Investors will want to keep watch on ACHR stock when that meeting takes place. It’s incredibly likely that it will act as a catalyst for the company’s shares. That means investors might see heavy trading and a rally on Sept. 12.
ACHR stock is down 1.6% as of Wednesday morning but is up 251.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.