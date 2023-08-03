RUN Stock Price Prediction: Can Sunrun Really Rally 80% From Here?

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock is taking off on Thursday alongside earnings and a new price prediction from Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Thomas Meric.
According to Meric, shares of RUN stock could climb as higher as $32 per share over the next year. That represents a roughly 80% upside compared to the stock’s prior closing price. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus price target for RUN shares is $35.90.
Included with that news price target is an upgrade for RUN stock. That bumps the stock up from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for RUN is “moderate buy” based on 19 opinions.
Why The RUN Stock Upgrade?
Here’s what the Janney Montgomery Scott analyst said in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“Positive to see RUN post an operationally solid quarter, beating customer additions expectations and reiterating its stance for continued margin expansion over the next few quarters.”
The latest Sunrun earnings report saw its adjusted earnings per share and revenue come in at 25 cents and $590.19 million. Wall Street was expecting -35 cents per share on $631.08 million. While those results are mixed compared to estimates, the surprise profit during the quarter has investors excited today.
With that comes strong trading of RUN stock. This has more than 7 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quickly closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 9.2 million shares.
RUN stock is up 20.7% as of Thursday morning.
