Why Are Chinese Stocks BABA, JD, PDD, NIO Down Today?

Investors in Chinese stocks are noticing a trend today as many major players in the market are seeing their shares fall.
The biggest factor affecting Chinese stocks today is the real estate market struggling. That matters to more than just real estate stocks as it has a strong effect on China’s economy. The biggest problem the sector is facing is a lack of demand for new housing.
Rather than seek out new homes, residents in China are instead favoring rental properties. That’s resulted in high demand for apartments while also seeing some developers building ghost towns due to dwindling demand for houses.
Adding to this pressure is Country Garden’s ongoing financial troubles. It’s the largest home developer in the country not owned by the state. Looming is a payment it needs to make within 30 days that have some investors worried, CNBC notes.
Let’s get into Chinese stocks that are falling today below!
Chinese Stocks Down On Friday
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is down 3.3% as of Friday morning.
- JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) shares are dropping 5% as of this writing.
- PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) stock is taking a 3.7% beating this morning.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) closes out our Chinese stocks that are down today with its shares sliding 4.4% lower as of this morning.
