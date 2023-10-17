SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Is Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock Up 92% Today?

ASMB stock is seeing heavy trading on a collaboration announcement

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 17, 2023, 10:59 am EDT

  • Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) stock is rocketing on an agreement with Gilead Sciences (GILD).
  • The two have signed a 12-year collaboration agreement to research novel antiviral therapies.
  • This starts out focused on HBV and HDV.
Source: Shutterstock.com

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock is taking off on Tuesday after announcing a massive collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

According to a press release, these two companies have entered into a 12-year partnership agreement. This agreement focuses on the advancement, research and development of novel antiviral therapies.

Assembly Biosciences and Gilead Sciences note that the collaboration will initially focus on herpesviruses, including hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV). These are both areas of research that Assembly Biosciences has been focusing on.

Jason Okazaki, president and CEO of Assembly Biosciences, said the following about the agreement:

“With Gilead’s established success in developing and commercializing antiviral medicines and Assembly Bio’s advanced virology research capabilities, we believe the shared expertise and promising investigational therapies that both organizations contribute to this collaboration have the potential to deliver significant advances to patients.”

How This Affects ASMB Stock on Tuesday

Investors in ASMB stock are celebrating today’s announcement with heavy trading of the company’s shares. That has more than 52 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is a massive surge in volume compared to the company’s daily average of about 105,000 shares.

ASMB stock is up 91.5% as of Tuesday morning. This more than erases the company’s losses seen throughout the year and has its stock up 3.7% year-to-date.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

