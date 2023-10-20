Why Is Cuentas (CUEN) Stock Moving Today?

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced details of a stock exchange plan.
According to a press release, a majority of shareholders of World Health Energy (OTCMKTS:WHEN) have signed a binding letter of intent with Cuentas. This would see World Health Energy become a majority-owned subsidiary of Cuentas.
The deal has UCG, Inc., a 75% shareholder in World Health Energy, agreeing to trade its shares to Cuentas. It would do so for a number of shares of CUEN stock equal to a 50% stake in the company. Cuentas intends to fold World Health Energy into its Mobile Platform after the deal closes.
Giora Rosensweig, CEO of World Health Energy, said the following about the deal:
“This transaction will help solidify our foundation and advance our position as a major player in the new age of cybersecurity and AI, enabling us to address the previously unsolvable security problems in fintech. Together with Cuentas, we see the opportunity to expand more rapidly across multiple markets and industries as we bring our innovative solutions to major customers in the US and around the world.”
CUEN Stock Movement on Friday
CUEN stock was initially down in early morning trading following the announcement of its deal with World Health Energy. However, the stock has recovered from that fall and is currently up slightly compared to yesterday’s close. WHEN stock is up 200% as of Friday morning.
