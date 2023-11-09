Google Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest GOOG Job Cuts

Google layoffs are coming to the Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary as it focuses on reducing its Google Users & Products headcount.
Google has confirmed these layoffs but hasn’t said how many employees it affects. Instead, a spokesperson for the tech giant simply stated that it was a small number of employees in a team of hundreds.
These aren’t the only Google layoffs that traders need to know about today. There’s also talk that the company laid off employees who were seeking to create a union. These workers were part of contractor Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and sought to create a union in June.
Reports claim that the group was made up of about 120 employees in various roles. More than half of those workers have been laid off, which they claim is an act of retaliation on Google’s part over their unionization efforts.
Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said the following about these claims in a statement to CNBC:
“We have no objection to these Accenture workers electing to form a union. We’ve long had many contracts with unionized suppliers. However, as we made clear in our active appeal to the NLRB, we are not a joint employer as we simply do not control their employment terms or working conditions — this matter is between the workers and their employer, Accenture.”
Google Joins Recent Layoffs Trend
More companies have been announcing job cuts recently as they deal with current economic pressure. That includes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which also announced new layoffs today. These specifically affect its Amazon Music division.
GOOGL and GOOG are down slightly as of Thursday morning.
