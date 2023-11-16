Why Is NIO Stock Down 5% Today?

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is falling on Thursday as investors react to negative news following the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.
While the summit saw the two leaders agree to allow for direct communications between their militaries, nothing was mentioned about the ongoing tax and tariffs in place between the U.S. and China. Investors were hoping these issues would be addressed during the summit.
Also not helping matters is a warning from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The Chinese e-commerce giant warned investors that it is no longer planning for a public spinoff of its cloud business. The company says that the reason for this is the U.S.’ ban on certain semiconductors causing uncertainty in the market.
Why This Matters to NIO Stock
Tariffs remaining in place and the Alibaba warning are pulling down shares of Chinese stocks on Thursday. Nio isn’t immune to this as investors in the stock take in this news. It casts an uncertain future on the electric vehicle (EV) company’s ability to expand beyond China.
NIO stock is down 4.7% as of Thursday morning with some 5.6 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 43.8 million shares.
