Dear XPEV Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 1

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the electric vehicle (EV) company when Jan. 1, 2024 rolls around for a major event.
That’s when Xpeng will launch its X9 Ultra Smart Large 7-seater. This is an SUV being made by the company that makes use of the SEPA2.0 architecture.
Xpeng will hold a launch event for the X9 Ultra Smart Large on Jan. 1 at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time. It will also post an English language follow-up of that live event the following day at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Investors will want to make sure they pay attention to this event as it’s likely to include many important details about the X9 Ultra Smart Large. It could also provide them with insight into the company’s future plans.
What This Means for XPEV Stock
Depending on how investors feel about the launch of the X9 Ultra Smart Large, this could be a major catalyst for XPEV stock. That means traders are going to want to pay close attention to Xpeng that day to see what its stock does alongside the EV launch.
As for today, shares of XPEV stock are up slightly as of this morning. The stock is also up 42.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.