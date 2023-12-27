Robotics Revolution: 3 Stocks Engineering the Future

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for savvy investors. So, as automation expands, top robotics stocks have emerged as a captivating opportunity in the technological investment landscape.
The robotics market, already on an impressive upward trajectory, is projected to reach a remarkable $37.37 billion this year. Looking further ahead, the global robotics technology market size is expected to exceed a staggering $283.19 billion by 2032. Also, it’s expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2032. Hence, this exponential growth underscores the potential of robotics stocks as a lucrative and future-forward investment choice.
Beyond industrial applications, robotics is revolutionizing sectors including medicine, data interpretation, and consumer experiences. Therefore, this wide-ranging integration highlights the role of robotics in enhancing various aspects of life. Investors eager to engage in the global economy’s transformative shift will find robotics stocks as a unique, profitable investment choice.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has seen its stock grow 26% this year. It is a leader in medical innovation with its minimally invasive surgical robots. This growth highlights investor trust in its pioneering da Vinci system. It’s been instrumental in over 12 million surgeries worldwide. Additionally, it shows versatility and increasing widespread acceptance in the medical field.
Moreover, increased adoption of ISRP’s technologies, particularly among healthcare professionals, is evident in the company’s financial performance. The latest quarter showed a significant 12% year-over-year (YOY) revenue increase, climbing to $1.74 billion. Further, this growth is largely attributed to the burgeoning demand for da Vinci Surgical Systems. The latter experienced a 13% growth in installations. Now, it totals 8,285 units.
Echoing this upward trend, analysts from TipRanks have assigned Intuitive Surgical a strong buy rating. This optimistic outlook, backed by the company’s consistent innovation and expanding market presence, paints a promising future for Intuitive Surgical.
UiPath (PATH)
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is advancing rapidly in AI-enabled autonomous solutions. The company is excelling in integrated software for various analytics duties across healthcare, finance, IT, and government sectors. Its shares have impressively risen by 110% year to date (YTD), reflecting its success in delivering industry-specific solutions and its commitment to versatile, efficient service.
Moreover, UiPath emphasizes industry verticals, evident in its marketplace launch of 70 tailored solution accelerators. These address specific needs like IT Service Management and invoice processing for Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) and SAP (NYSE:SAP). This strategic move showcases UiPath’s skill in developing sector-specific solutions, enhancing product relevance, and strengthening its market position.
Furthermore, UiPath’s recent financials show a 24% revenue increase and a robust $42 million net cash flow from operations. Also, the company is expanding its tech offerings. This includes a new Google Cloud Vertex AI connector, adding to its over 30 activity packs and 10 Google Cloud connectors, showcasing its growth and innovation in the tech sphere.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to lead the AI landscape. It commands over 80% of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market with its innovative semiconductors. These essential chips boast a remarkable 33.8% compound AGR.
Moreover, Nvidia’s latest quarter showed robust performance, with non-GAAP earnings per share reaching $4.02, surpassing expectations by 63 cents. The company’s revenue showed a significant 205.6% increase from the previous year, exceeding forecasts by $2.01 billion. This financial success highlights Nvidia’s strong growth and reinforces its leadership in the market.
Furthermore, Nvidia strengthens its position through an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on AI computing, software, and services. Additionally, NVDA’s impressive earnings this year primarily stem from the successful A100 and H100 chips, critical in AI training for large language models. NVDA’s various technological innovations, combined with strong buy ratings from TipRanks analysts assigning a 34% upside potential, make its stock a highly attractive investment currently.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.