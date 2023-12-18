Why Are Shipping Stocks ZIM, GNK, EGLE, SBLK Up Today?

Shipping stocks are up on Monday after BP (NYSE:BP) announced that it will no longer be using shipping routes that travel through the Red Sea.
This announcement comes alongside increased attacks from Houthi in the region. The maritime risk in the area has escalated to the point that attacks are happening almost daily now.
Outside of BP, several shipping companies have announced that they won’t risk using routes that move through the Red Sea. With these announcements comes the need for shipping companies to use longer routes. This will make shipping more expensive but that’s also a benefit for the shipping companies.
Massimo Bonisoli, an analyst at Equita, told Reuters the following about the shipping news.
“We believe that the decision to avoid the Red Sea route for crude/product cargoes will increase transport time and may put further upward pressure on freight rates if this condition persist.”
Let’s check out how this news is affecting some of the top shipping companies below!
Shipping Stocks Up Today
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) stock is up more than 6% alongside today’s news.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock is rising over 1% after news of the Red Sea halt was revealed.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NYSE:EGLE) shares are seeing an almost 1% gain on today’s update.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock is climbing more than 1% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.