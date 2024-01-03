3 AI Stocks With the Potential to Rise 200% by 2025

The technology space is pulsating with potential, and investors are keenly eyeing AI stocks that promise substantial returns. Three companies stand out as formidable contenders for a staggering 200% rise in this realm.
The first one has a solid moat in the cybersecurity domain, boasting a 20% growth rate and a strategic shift towards recurring revenue. Meanwhile, the second one’s innovative digital tools and robust performance metrics position it as a leader in the healthcare sector. Lastly, the third company’s strategic focus on AI applications and adaptable product portfolio reveals a company ready to ride the wave of technological evolution.
The article dives into these tech titans’ core strategies, growth indicators, and market positions. Read more to learn the potential behind their meteoric rise in the AI-driven future.
Palo Alto (PANW)
Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW) delivers solid operational performance. For instance, the topline has a 20% growth (during Q1 fiscal 2024). This growth demonstrates the company’s capability to capture a larger share of the cybersecurity market. Notably, the cybersecurity sector is highly competitive, but its 20% growth rate suggests the company is retaining its existing client base and attracting new ones.
Additionally, Palo Alto’s revenue growth is a positive signal. As industries increasingly prioritize digital transformation, there is always a need for robust cybersecurity measures. Palo Alto appears edgy to capitalize on this trend. In the same direction, there is a 16% growth in billings for Q1, which underscores the fundamental strength of Palo Alto. The growth of billings is vital for subscription-based giants like Palo Alto. Hence, this bill increase suggests that Palo Alto is progressively securing new contracts from its clientele.
Furthermore, there is an increase in remaining performance obligations (RPO) by 26%. It has reached $10.4 billion, a vital indicator of Palo Alto’s capability to secure future revenue. Palo Alto achieved a considerable milestone with Next-Generation Security (NGS), with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) exceeding $3 billion, representing a 53% growth. Next-generation security is a key focus area for the company. Thus, the substantial increase in ARR suggests market demand for the company’s advanced cybersecurity solutions.
Finally, there is a shift towards recurring revenue, an important move for Palo Alto. Here, 83% of total revenue now comes from recurring sources, up from 77% a year ago. For Palo Alto, the increase in recurring revenue aligns with the broader industry trend; subscription-based services are increasing. Therefore, this model provides a steady income and enhances market valuation.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
There is a strong momentum behind Intuitive Surgical’s (NASDAQ:ISRG) digital tools. These tools include surgical simulators, the My Intuitive app, and the Intuitive Hub media management and telepresence system. These tools play a vital role in the broader ecosystem and contribute to the company’s focus on improving the quadruple aim.
Additionally, the routine use of the My Intuitive app experienced a substantial 140% year-over-year growth in Q3 2023. In the same direction, intuitive hub installations grew by 58% and captured surgical cases increased by 61% year-over-year. Hence, these metrics suggest a strong acceptance and adoption of Intuitive Surgical’s digital offerings.
The company’s outlook aligns with the potential level of hospital procedure volumes. For 2023, the expected procedure growth is 21% to 22%, with a pro forma gross profit margin that may hit 68% to 68.5%. The company’s performance is on a growth trajectory in the United States, with 12% revenue growth in Q3 and a 23% pro forma earnings per share increase.
Moreover, Intuitive Surgical’s capital placement trends and the shift towards leasing illustrate the strategic use of leasing programs. In Q3, 312 systems were placed, reflecting demand for multiport systems, continued interest in Ion, and a modest acceleration in single port (SP) placements. The acceleration in leasing, particularly in the U.S., is attributed to the convenience of the program and the maturity of Generation 4 multiport systems.
Finally, the 6% growth rate in system utilization is defined as procedures per installed system per quarter. Although this growth rate is slightly down from Q2, it remains above historical growth rates. Higher utilization is associated with shorter average procedure times and improved scheduling efficiency. Therefore, the higher utilization is economically healthy for intuitive surgery, contributing to increased investment capital returns.
Super Micro (SMCI)
Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) strategically focuses on AI, positioning it as a leader in providing solutions tailored to the burgeoning market demand for AI applications. In detail, the primary growth driver for the company is the demand for its leading AI platforms, especially in plug-and-play rack-scale configurations. The focus on LLM-optimized NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) HGX-H100 solutions suggests Super Micro’s focus on staying at the edge of tech advancements.
Fundamentally, Super Micro capitalizes on tight AI GPU and key component supply conditions. The company’s agility and capability to address challenges head-on are critical fundamentals in an industry where demand often outstrips supply. To survive, companies need to pivot quickly to meet rapid demand. In short, Super Micro’s success in delivering total solutions and large compute clusters in the face of supply challenges indicates a robust supply chain edge.
In detail, the company has a broad AI solution portfolio featuring products from leading providers such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), and NVIDIA, which speaks to its focus on offering customers a diverse range of options. This expands Super Micro’s market reach and positions it as a one-stop solution provider for various AI computing needs. Thus, the company’s adaptable product portfolio is a strategic advantage in an industry with rapid innovation.
Finally, Super Micro’s investment in expanding validation and production facilities further solidifies its position in the AI market. By dedicating capacity to manufacturing 100-kilowatt racks with liquid-cooling capabilities, the company is preparing to hit on AI infrastructure potential. In short, the focus on continuous improvement and scalability may continue pushing the market valuation.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.