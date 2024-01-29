WBD Stock Dips as Wells Fargo Downgrades Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock is sliding lower on Monday as investors react to a new downgrade from Wells Fargo analysts.
That downgrade has the firm’s analysts dropping shares of WBD stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. Wells Fargo also lowered its price target for WBD stock from $16 per share to $12 per share.
To put that news in perspective, the analysts’ consensus rating and price prediction for WBD stock is moderate buy based on 16 opinions and $15.75 per share. Investors will also note that the new price target from Wells Fargo represents 13% growth from its prior close.
What’s Behind the WBD Stock Downgrade?
Wells Fargo analysts haven’t been impressed by the company since it was created after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. They said the following in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“Lower earnings have been the story since the merger and the trend limits future multiple expansion.”
Today’s downgrade of WBD stock has the shares falling 2.6% as of this morning. That builds on an 11.3% drop since the start of the year. It also comes with some 3.4 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 22.7 million shares.
Investors who want even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! That includes everything happening with shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock today. You can catch up on all of these matters by checking out the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- iRobot Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest IRBT Job Cuts
- RIVN Stock Alert: Rivian Nabs Second Apple Exec
- AMZN Stock Alert: What to Know as Amazon Ditches iRobot Deal
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.