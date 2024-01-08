Why Is United Airlines (UAL) Stock In the Spotlight Today?

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) stock fell 2% overnight after it canceled flights in the wake of an incident at rival Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK).
An Alaska Air flight made an emergency return to Portland Airport over the weekend. This came after a door plug blew off soon after takeoff on a new Alaska Air 737 MAX 9. While there were no serious injuries, airlines are grounding the newest planes in their fleets.
United has 73 737 MAX 9s in its fleet. United and Alaska are the only two U.S. airlines presently flying the aircraft.
Shares of UAL stock opened this morning at $41 per share, a market capitalization of about $13.5 billion. Over the last year, its share price has fallen 4%.
Despite a rocky morning so far, UAL stock currently sits almost 1% in the green. Rival Alaska Airlines, however, hasn’t been so lucky, and ALK stock is down over 3%.
United’s Boeing Problem
Before the incident, Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock was up 20% over the last two months as it resumed 737 deliveries. The Alaska Air incident brought painful reminders of the 737 MAX scandal. That began almost five years ago when the jet was grounded for nearly two years.
Over the last five years, the Global JETS ETF (NYSE:JETS), which tracks major airlines, is down 35%, and United stock is down 47%. The sector has been recovering since early November as air travel returned to its pre-pandemic normal.
United initially canceled 180 flights on Jan. 7 but later reinstated 85 of them after finding other aircraft that could take the flights. On Jan. 8, the airline, which uses Chicago and Denver as its main hubs, also experienced weather delays. United has additional hubs in Houston and Los Angeles.
Boeing has been ramping up deliveries of the 737 MAX in recent months. It has over 5,300 of them on backorder.
The part that fell off the plane is called a “door plug.” It’s the shape of an exit door near the plane’s mid-section and fills the space where a door would go. The plug was found early Jan. 8 in a backyard six miles west of downtown Portland. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) needs to inspect the part before it can give Boeing detailed inspection instructions.
UAL Stock: What Happens Next?
The inspection only takes a few hours, and other airlines will soon get the 737 MAX 9. But it’s a black eye for United, Boeing, and the whole industry.
As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.