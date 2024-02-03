3 Hot AI Penny Stocks to Watch in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) was a major stock market theme last year, with investors actively seeking out AI penny stocks for their potential for substantial long-term returns. Moreover, following a recent valuation dip, AI stocks present a massive growth opportunity. In this climate, strategic investment in penny stocks could align incredibly well with the potential for robust returns.
Furthermore, the AI market’s worth surpassed $515 billion in 2023. In fact, forecasts predict exponential growth to $2.025 trillion by 2030. That would boast a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 21%. However, established large-cap companies often come with lofty valuations, potentially limiting accessibility for some investors. Consequently, AI penny stocks have emerged as an appealing alternative.
Hence, for those seeking entry into the AI sector, these three stocks provide a distinctive opportunity. To participate in the AI sector’s promising growth trajectory, investors can manage risk and potentially reap substantial rewards.
Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY)
Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) stands out as a promising investment opportunity with 22 hedge fund holders. This fact reflects confidence in its growth trajectory and innovations in the educational sphere. Mirroring this optimism, TipRanks analysts anticipate a robust 50% upside potential for its shares. Further, this adds a dash of excitement to the company’s already promising trajectory.
Central to Nerdy’s success is its advanced platform. It encompasses over 3,000 subjects and harnesses AI and machine learning to facilitate connections between tutors and students. This technology has enabled more than 10 million hours of personalized tutoring. Impressively, this exemplifies Nerdy’s commitment to reshaping the educational experience through AI-driven innovation.
In the third quarter, Nerdy reported heartening financial results. The company boasts a stellar 27% revenue upswing to $40.3 million. It surpasses its own forecast of $38 million to $40 million. Looking ahead, fourth-quarter revenue estimates range from $52 million to $56 million. The numbers project an impressive 32% year-over-year (YOY) growth highlighting its potential for continued expansion.
Himax Technologies (HIMX)
Next, Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shines as a key player, specializing in display drivers and semiconductors. These are critical components for intelligent technology, autonomous vehicles, and other related areas.
Moreover, Himax Technologies specializes in the automotive sector while holding a powerful portfolio of cutting-edge display integrated circuit (IC) technologies. Its strategic partnership with Nexchip in the thriving Chinese automotive market further underscores its commitment to this segment. Notably, HIMX recently introduced groundbreaking technologies, such as the ultra-bright Front Side Color Sequence LCoS Microdisplay. This positions it as a top player in the emerging augmented reality (AR) eyewear market, reaffirming its role in driving advancements within the AI sector.
Financially, Q3 results were nothing short of dazzling, with a remarkable $238.5 million in revenue showcasing its robust industry presence. Adding more sizzle to the mix, TipRanks analysts give it a moderate buy rating, hinting at an enticing 40% upside potential.
Guardforce AI (GFAI)
Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) is a standout in the AI sector, specializing in security with a unique reliance on AI to ensure safety and efficiency. What truly sets Guardforce apart is its utilization of robotics-based security solutions. This distinguishes it from competitors and places the company at the forefront of innovation.
Analyst sentiment surrounding Guardforce is on the upswing. Wall Street experts project a jaw-dropping 476% increase in the stock’s value to $14 in the near future. The company’s financial performance reflects its positive momentum, with revenues reaching an impressive $18.4 million. GFAI will also strategically move to convert $13.4 million worth of debt into ordinary shares.
Furthermore, Guardforce’s collaboration with Concorde Security in Singapore adds another layer of innovation to their portfolio. The company is focusing on robotic security solutions capable of managing visitors and performing tasks like disinfection and janitorial duties. This partnership introduces an intriguing, albeit speculative, dimension to GFAI stock in the AI sector.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.