Buy Before It’s Too Late: 3 Disruptive Stocks to Buy Now

Discover how these stocks are revolutionizing the market in AI-driven advertising, defense sector advancements, and financial services

By Yiannis Zourmpanos, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 14, 2024, 3:41 pm EDT

  • These companies are leveraging technology to derive value growth based on boosted efficiency.
  • Viant (DSP): Strategically integrating AI and machine learning into its platform, DSP holds an edge in advertising technology.
  • M-Tron (MPTI): With solid client relationships, quality products, and considerable backlog growth, it has attained a market lead in the defense sector.
  • Block (SQ): Operational edge led to the company surpassing Rule 29 in 2023 and attaining the margin expansion projected for 2024.
Source: Shutter_M / Shutterstock

In an era of fast technological innovation and fluctuating market landscapes, spotting the next big investment opportunity is like traversing a maze of unknowns.

Despite the complexity, there are lights of invention that promise to survive the storm and thrive in its midst. Here are three disruptive stocks, pioneering businesses that rewrite the rules of conventional sectors. They are paving the road for exceptional growth and market dominance.

These stocks represent the unique industries of advertising technology, military, and financial services. These companies are not passive participants in the march of advancement. They demonstrate the edge of invention and never-ending perfection.

Whether for an intelligent investor looking for alpha or an industry enthusiast curious about the dynamics influencing tomorrow’s marketplaces, these three stocks hold the fundamentals to lead the convergence of technology and high-return opportunities.

Viant (DSP)

Close up hand holding mobile with Digital Advertising and icons, Digital Marketing concept. digital ad stocks
Source: weedezign via Shutterstock

Viant (NASDAQ:DSP) has strategically integrated AI and machine learning into its platform. The company’s fundamental strength in AI-driven advancements and product development may continue to boost its valuation potency.

In detail, Viant’s AI Bid Optimizer has seen strong customer adoption. This is derived from an average savings of 35% from a cost per mille (CPM) standpoint. This high adoption rate suggests the sharpness of AI-based solutions in delivering value to advertisers while optimizing ad spend.

Furthermore, the Viant Data platform activates first-party data without relying on cookies. The platform has garnered significant customer adoption, with seven out of the top 10 customers using it in 2023. This adoption rate reflects the demand for data-based targeting and measurement solutions.

On the other hand, connected TV (CTV) represented nearly 40% of total ad spend on Viant’s platform in Q4 of 2023. This indicates the growing vitality of CTV advertising in the digital media landscape. A considerable portion of ad spending is allocated to CTV, demonstrating Viant’s lead in this segment.

Finally, approximately 90% of CTV ad spend on Viant’s platform utilized household ID. Therefore, the high adoption rate of household ID marks its sharpness in targeting audiences across CTV devices and its contribution to campaign performance and ROI.

M-Tron (MPTI)

connection line on networking telecommunication concept background. LWLG stock, Lightwave Logic creates prototype optical cables
Source: Panuwatccn / Shutterstock.com

M-Tron (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) has solid top-line growth as a fundamental edge to support the capability to capitalize on market demands (particularly in the defense sector). For instance, in Q3 of 2023, M-Tron generated revenue of $10.9 million. This represents a high increase of 29.4% year-over-year (YOY). This substantial growth highlights the company’s edge in deriving sales and expanding its market lead.

Similarly, over the nine months ended September 2023, M-Tron attained revenue of $30.4 million, a boost of 31.2% YOY. The sustained growth over a longer period further validates M-Tron’s fundamental capability to derive revenue consistently. Also, this indicates the company’s progressive execution of sales strategies.

Moreover, M-Tron’s expansion in backlog points out solid customer relationships, product quality, and market demand. In September 2023, M-Tron attained a backlog of $50.3 million, representing a considerable uplift of 14.1% YOY. In short, this growth in backlog reflects a solid pipeline of revenue streams and suggests high demand for M-Tron’s offerings.

Finally, towards the bottom line, M-Tron’s improvement in gross margin is another fundamental support for its valuation expansion potential. For instance, in Q3, M-Tron delivered a gross margin of 42.8%, a good improvement from 32.4% in Q3 of 2022. Similarly, over the nine months that ended Q3 of 2023, the company attained a gross margin of 39.2% against 35.6%.

Block (SQ)

Block logo over a background with former square logo. SQ stock.
Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock

Block (NYSE:SQ) attained a Rule of 29 in 2023 on a combined company basis, surpassing its guidance and indicating solid growth and operational efficiency. The Rule of 40 combines a company’s revenue growth rate with its profitability margin. In Block’s case, attaining a Rule of 29 implies that the company’s combined revenue growth rate and profitability margin sum up to 29%.

For 2024, Block expects gross profit to hit at least $8.65 billion, reflecting a minimum of 15% YOY growth. Similarly, the company anticipates adjusted operating income of at least $1.15 billion. Anticipated adjusted EBITDA is at least $2.63 billion, representing a solid margin expansion compared to 2023.

Moreover, both Square and Cash App captured positive gross profit retention across their annual cohorts in 2023 through client satisfaction and loyalty. Fundamentally, the strength of software and banking services offsets the softness of Square’s processing volumes. Meanwhile, Cash App benefited from growth of inflows per active based on financial services products.

Finally, consolidated adjusted EBITDA surged by 81% YOY, with a margin of 24% on gross profit. This is the highest level Block has ever achieved. Similarly, adjusted operating income shows a massive improvement, hitting $351 million in 2023. Therefore, this represents a solid turnaround from a loss of $145 million in 2022.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

