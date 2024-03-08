Next-Gen Winners: 7 Tech Stocks Set to Dominate the Decade

In the stock markets, fortunes rise and fall on the tide of hype and advancements, with the tech sector impacted the most. As the world is in the middle of a decade, the stage is set for the listed tech titans to emerge as veritable champions. They are reshaping entire industries and verticals and leading ahead.
The first one is its formidable presence in the US commercial market. This is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to secure monumental contracts with the likes of the US Army. The company is propelling itself to the edge of technological innovation and strategic importance. The second one, strategically navigating the financial ecosystem, breeds exponential growth through savvy product development and marketing strategies. The company is flying on the high success of its Cash App and Bitcoin ventures.
Meanwhile, the third one stands at the core of personalized healthcare. This is breeding tight topline growth and momentum, improving accessibility and affordability in the medical field. Finally, the fourth one blazes a trail of digital marketing edge, leveraging cutting-edge AI solutions to surpass topline expectations constantly. The company is revolutionizing customer engagement.
Read more and delve into the strategic marks of these tech behemoths.
Tech Stocks to Dominate Decade: Palantir (PLTR)
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has emerged as a standout in the tech sector. The company is achieving significant milestones and exhibiting robust growth, particularly within the U.S. commercial market. Notably, Palantir’s Total Contract Value (TCV) in the U.S. commercial segment saw massive growth, which reflected an amplifying effect across the industry, having its influence and usage from an earlier lead.
To some extent, it is supported by the momentum of AI platforms (AIP). This propels them toward new customer acquisition and expansion among existing customers. That division posted revenue of $131 million in Q4, up 70% on continued customer additions, with the newly stated number at 221. Further underscoring the importance of this company and AI-defined vehicles and defenses, the U.S. Army signed a hefty two-year deal with Palantir to build TITAN prototypes.
Finally, on the direction, Palantir forecasted solid first-quarter 2024 revenue growth, being optimistic for the rest of the year. Hence, this points to an excellent growth path and its strategic position towards technology and defense.
Block (SQ)
Block (NYSE:SQ) revised its 2024 financial guidance upward, driven by substantial growth expectations and an expansion in profitability. Consensus has notched up its full-year adjusted EBITDA estimates above past projections by a wide margin, which speaks very well to the company’s financial trajectory.
Strategically, these initiatives will grow gross profit by 15% year-over-year (YOY) for the Bullish Block. The gross payment volume for Q4 was lower by a whisker from its figure in the prior quarter. The company beat expectations on net revenue and saw a material increase in gross profit.
Similarly, Cash App remains relatively strong, with growth in monthly transacting activities and an explosive gain in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gross profit. Moreover, the company is moving fast with its product development, marketing, and better interchange economics for the Cash App Card.
Finally, the effective management of transaction costs echoes a focus on long-term profitability. Therefore, the company’s strategic investments in product development and marketing are expected to support further building a competitive edge and financial health in the coming year.
Tech Stocks to Dominate Decade: Hims & Hers (HIMS)
Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) posted a solid beat for the quarter, where 47% YOY growth in revenue shows the company is handling its expansion right and encouraging platforms robustly. As the year ended, the company rounded up on a solid note with a massive surge in subscribers. This reached the milestone of adjusted EBITDA profitability at the bottom line, indicative of strong operational efficiency and market penetration.
Additionally, the success and expected growth into 2024 were principally contributed by Hims & Hers’ commitment to offering personalized and accessible treatments. With an aggressive revenue forecast for the year and a focus on net income profitability ahead, Hims & Hers gears itself to leap over the $1 billion revenue mark, talking up the strength in execution and the brand power.
Overall, the organizational strategic initiatives aim to extend the services being operated and provide an even better experience to the user population.
Zymeworks (ZYME)
According to the latest update from Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME), it had a solid quarter, with about $455 million available in cash and equivalents as of December closing. The company remains financially solid compared to its total liabilities of $132 million recorded as of September closing. This is evidence of the firm’s financial vigor and timeliness in meeting financial obligations.
Furthermore, Zymeworks has managed its financials fairly prudently, as the net cash used up was $132.3 million over nine months, or a monthly burn would average out to nearly $14.7 million. Such strategic financial management has primed Zymeworks for at least underpinning its R&D and operational activities until deep into the second half of 2027 —possibly easing demand for near-term fundraising.
Finally, these are all massive developments around Zanidatamab, the investigational bispecific antibody Zymeworks formed to wage war against multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Hence, the developments will all be very extensive in setting the company’s vector trajectory and placing one foot in the biotech genre.
Tech Stocks to Dominate Decade: Unisys (UIS)
Unisys’s (NYSE:UIS) performance during 2023 has been quite outstanding. The company displayed an overachievement of revenue and profitability guidance revisions. It also showcased several strategic contract signings that showed growth in Q4. Full-year revenues totaled $352 million, showing a 1.8% YOY growth. Moreover, the company reaffirmed the strengthening of its focus and core areas of its businesses with an even stronger Ex-L&S growth of 4.9%.
The most astonishing, however, is the Ex-Lits TCV growth YOY in the fourth quarter, at 137%, with New Business TCV representing high growth. Looking forward to 2024, Unisys highlighted the expected revenue growth in the first quarter guidance. It also projects a margin uplift in non-GAAP operating profit. Hence, this should indicate an inclination toward further strategic growth and financial improvement.
Finally, with the increased backlog, the expanded new business pipeline, and operational excellence, Unisys can achieve another successful financial performance year. Thus, the company maintains the market lead and strategic direction in this hyper-competitive landscape.
Zeta Global (ZETA)
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) has consistently surpassed its guidance. Q4 of 2023 was the 10th consecutive quarter. The company’s dominant position in digital marketing is evident from its strong quarter performance, which is up 20% yearly in Q4 and 23% over 2023.
Zeta seeks to optimize the effective power of AI, more specifically, generative AI. The objective is to situate Zeta on the cutting edge of the marketing industry’s evolution with incredible efficiency solutions. It has resulted in revenue surges and improved the quality of customer relationships through growth scale and super-scaled customer counts, plus average revenue per user (ARPU) improvements.
Zeta Global enters 2024 on track for its fifth year of 20%+ revenue growth, reflective of continued strength in competitive positioning, operational execution, and strategic focus on margin expansion and cash flow acceleration. This is expected to lead Zeta to continued success, building consistently, executing well, and driving innovative platform offerings. That demonstrates the dramatic trend it can capitalize on and empower its customers.
Ceragon (CRNT)
Ceragon (NASDAQ:CRNT) reported record annual revenue in the company’s 16 years of operations. Quarterly revenues also increased by 20% YOY in Q4, driving an 18% increase over the annual guidance for the full year. This was coupled with the strategically acquired Siklu, which brought even stronger 5G offerings to Ceragon’s portfolio and strengthened its presence in the lucrative fixed wireless access market.
Key results represent Ceragon’s strength in producing high operational income and improvements in non-GAAP net income YOY. This reflects profitability and strong operational efficiency. With an appetite to dig in and penetrate the private network markets, Ceragon is eyeing double-digit growth. The company was set to experience a solid booking trend in North America and India. Hence, it continues its journey, supported by a few key projects, including a huge network modernization project for a Tier-1 operator in India.
All the above, alongside other such developments, have signaled a positive momentum and a promising outlook for further innovations by Ceragon and expansions of its 5G wireless transport solutions to further growth and penetration over the next year.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in PLTR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.