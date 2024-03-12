Why Is Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Down 18% Today?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock is falling on Tuesday after the company released results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of pimavanserin.
Pimavanserin is a drug in development at Acadia Pharmaceuticals as a treatment for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Unfortunately, the Phase 3 clinical trial of pimavanserin failed to meet its primary endpoint.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals CEO Steve Davis said the following about the clinical trial results:
“We are disappointed the trial did not meet its primary endpoint given the significant unmet need in patients with negative symptoms of schizophrenia. We will continue to analyze these data with our scientific advisors, but we do not intend to conduct any further clinical trials with pimavanserin.”
How This Affects ACAD Stock
Considering the company is closing out the development of pimavanserin after the Phase 3 clinical trial, it makes sense that shares of ACAD are falling today. The company’s shareholders aren’t happy about those results, especially as a Phase 3 trial is far into the drug’s development.
With positive results from this clinical trial, there’s no way that Acadia Pharmaceuticals can seek approval of the drug for commercialization. That’s another blow to the company as it means it wasted money developing a drug that won’t be sold.
ACAD stock is down 17.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.