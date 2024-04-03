Amazon Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest AWS Job Cuts

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) layoffs are coming for hundreds of the e-commerce company’s employees as it makes major cuts at its AWS division.
According to an internal email, hundreds of jobs are being eliminated at AWS’ Sales, Marketing, and Global Services units. This comes as it shifts away from training operations to self-serve digital training or third-party options.
Amazon also notes that its Physical Stores Technology group will also see a few hundred job cuts. This comes as the company is moving away from its Just Walk Out model at its Amazon Fresh grocery stores.
A portion of the internal email from AWS senior vice president Matt Garman reads as follows, according to Seeking Alpha.
“The changes we are making are preparing the organization for the future, aligning with out strategy and priorities, and reducing duplication and inefficiency. I recognize the effect this has on every individual impacted.”
Amazon Continues Layoffs
Amazon has been making more efforts to reduce costs with layoffs over the last year. This also comes as it cuts down inflated headcounts after increased hiring during the pandemic.
It’s unclear how many more layoffs Amazon will announce. What we do know is the company is unlikely to cut as many jobs as the 27,000 it slashed in 2023.
AMZN stock is up almost 1% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.