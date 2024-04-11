Raymond James Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is on the move Thursday after the graphics card company’s shares got an increased price target from Raymond James analysts.
This saw the firm’s analysts increase their price target for NVDA stock from $850 per share to $1,100 per share. That’s a potential upside of 26.4% compared to its prior closing price. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $926.30 per share.
Investors will note that Raymond James maintained its “strong buy” rating for NVDA stock alongside that price target increase. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for NVDA shares is moderate buy based on 41 opinions.
What’s Behind the Bull Stance on NVDA Stock?
Here’s what the Raymond James analysts had to say about Nvidia in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“We believe concerns regarding a potential pause in customer spending ahead of Blackwell ramps are unwarranted as Inferencing demand continues to outpace GPU supply. We expect H200 to be a key near-term driver followed by B100 / B200 ramps in 2H24. Our recent conversations in Asia point to a significant mix shift in favor of GB200 NVL systems, which positions NVDA to capture additional share of [data center] capex.”
NVDA stock is up 1.9% as of Thursday morning.
