Why Are Airline Stocks Up Today?

Airline stocks are up today as a strong earnings report from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is lifting up companies in the sector on Wednesday.
The earnings report starts off well with United Airlines reporting an adjusted loss of 15 cents per share. That’s better than the adjusted loss of 57 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting.
Helping send airline stocks up today is the company’s revenue of $12.54 billion. That was able to beat out Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $12.45 billion for the period.
Another boon to airline stocks today is United Airline’s Q2 2024 guidance. It expects adjusted EPS of $3.75 and $4.25. This would see it surpass Wall Street’s estimate of $3.76 per share at the midpoint.
With all of this positive news, let’s check out how airline stocks are performing today below!
Airline Stocks Up Today
- UAL stock starts us off today with an 11.9% increase on Wednesday morning.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are next as they jump 4.8% this morning.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock joins the list with a 3.2% gain as of this writing.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares are also climbing 2.9% higher today.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is rising 4.7% higher on Wednesday.
There are even more stock market stories that traders will want to read about below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Wednesday! A few examples include why stocks are up today, as well as the latest news from the electric vehicle (EV) sector. All of that news is available at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Are Stocks Up Today?
- XPEV Stock: XPeng Nabs New E/E Deal With Volkswagen
- Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 23
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.