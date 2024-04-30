Why Is Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Up 23% Today?

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the enterprise marketing software company announced its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Anomaly Detector.
Anomaly Detector is a new service from Marin Software that searches for unusual data across ad platforms including Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) Google, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This can alert businesses to strange activity with emails sent to teams.
This information can include revenue increases, pay per click or visits to their sites. With this info in hand, businesses can better capitalize on interest in their services in a short period of time.
Philip Ascott, Director of Digital at hotel chain YOTEL, said this about the company’s use of Marin Software’s Anomaly Detector.
“Marin’s Anomaly Detector automatically tracks day-of-the-week trends to predict performance and flags any campaigns that aren’t hitting their forecasted KPIs. Marin’s AI automates all of our reporting, performance monitoring, and optimization, saving us countless hours per week so we can spend more time focusing on strategy as we expand our presence globally.”
MRIN Stock Market Movement on Tuesday
The launch of this new product has MRIN investors excited and that brings with it heavy trading of the company’s shares. This has more than 8 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 762,000 shares.
MRIN stock is up 22.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
