Pepsi Deliveries and 7 Other Updates to Know About the Tesla Semi

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Semi trucks are a hot topic on Wednesday as investors learn that PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is utilizing some of them for its electric delivery vehicle fleet.
Let’s get into a few things that investors need to know about the Tesla Semi truck below!
Tesla Semi Updates
- Pepsi has confirmed that it will be using 50 of the Class 8 Tesla Semi trucks at its manufacturing facility in Fresno, California.
- This builds on testing of the Tesla semi trucks, with over 30 currently in use by Pepsi.
- Tesla is also moving forward with development and plans to have production-spec deliveries to customers by 2026.
- The company is also hoping to ramp up production of the Tesla Semi to 50,000 units per year.
- Tesla executive Dan Priestley also confirmed that these trucks can handle heavy loads, as Pepsi has been using them to transport beverages.
- Supporting Pepsi’s Tesla Semis are eight 750-kilowatt Megachargers and two Megapack batteries at its PBNA Fresno location.
- Pepsi’s interest in Tesla has to do with its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.
TSLA stock is down 3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.