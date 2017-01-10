10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are SOMEHOW Still Bargains

The S&P 500 is up 8% since the early November low and up 13% since the middle of 2016, and that has made it even tougher to find any stocks that still are priced at truly palatable levels. Not even many dividend stocks — which have been suppressed thanks to the prospect of rising interest rates — feel like they’re affordable. Certainly not ones with lofty yields.

Source: StockSnap.io

Indeed, with the S&P 500 sporting a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5 and an average dividend yield of 2%, the market just feels overbought and overvalued.

Not every stock has reached eye-popping prices or valuations though. Indeed, for investors willing to look hard enough (or to keep reading), plenty of dividend stocks still are worth buying at their current levels, and plenty of value stocks still offer real value.

With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at the market’s most buyable high-yield dividend stocks — names that arguably have more upside ahead than downside risk.

Next Page