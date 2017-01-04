4 Retail Stocks That Will Make It or Break It in 2017

The coming year is set to be a turning point for retail stocks. For years, a growing interest in online shopping has kept investors skeptical and foot traffic low in many big-name stores. Consumer preferences have shifted dramatically, as companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) bring e-commerce into the mainstream.

Now, many firms are struggling to play catch-up by improving their own online offerings, creating in-store experiences and slashing overhead costs. For some, the transition has been painful but worthwhile. The efforts of others, however, appear to have stalled.

This year will be an important year for transitioning retailers, as it’s likely to bear the fruit of multi-year turnarounds and will give investors an indication of whether the companies’ efforts to remain relevant have made an impact.

That being said, there are a handful of retailers teetering on the edge of making it or breaking it and their performance in 2017 will be telling. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG ), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) and Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) are four such retail stocks that will be worth watching in the months ahead.

