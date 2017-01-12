It’s Not Too Late to Take a Bite out of Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock

Up until recently, mega-tech had been a bunch of sleeping giants but no longer. After lagging for a while, the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) plowed into record territory this week. Strength came from the likes of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). Others such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) are also working on bullish setups.

Source: Apple

The earnings season will undoubtedly make or break these set ups. An easy way to bet long this upside potential is with a blanket long position on the QQQ. But today I want to focus on AAPL based on a specific thesis — the Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) effect.

Yes, I know it’s been overly exposed. But I will share my personal experience to illustrate my thoughts.

For years, my household has sided with Samsung phones. Until we recently had a phone literally catch fire. In our efforts to fix the phone (and while dealing with the thousand hoops that were imposed upon us) we ended up switching phones makers and providers.

The point of the story is this: One out of the three new phones ended up being an iPhone 7. This wasn’t because we were shopping for it, but rather that it was suggested by the salesperson and offered free by the provider. Conclusion: AAPL will gain incremental business from Samsung regardless of who is shopping for what. It’s what they call “pin action.”

Fundamentally, I reiterate my statement that the AAPL machine will continue to offer an attractive stock value. But I have very little faith that Tim Cook is the right leader for it. What I do see attractive here is the technical upside potential. AAPL stock has the potential to retest the highs. The set up is available for the bulls.

The Trade: Buy AAPL Mar $120/$125 debit call spread. This is a bullish trade for which I pay $1.80 per contract. This is my maximum potential loss. If Apple stock rallies past my spread, I stand to double my money. Options are time sensitive, so the March contract allows 65 days to be proven right.

In this case, I want to hedge my bets by selling downside risk against AAPL value to lower my upside entry cost. I don’t do this, however, unless I believe in the value of AAPL stock against which I am selling risk.



Next Page