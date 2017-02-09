Thursday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as Wall Street weights its options ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings and a smattering of economic data. Among today’s earnings headliners are Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), while weekly jobless claims and wholesale inventories round out the economic reports.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.16%, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.16% and Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.1%.

On the options front, volume surged to well above average on Wednesday, driven mostly by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) call traders looking to capture roughly $3.1 billion in dividends. Overall, about 16.9 million calls and 12.7 million puts changed hands yesterday. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio slipped to 0.69, though the 10-day moving average ticked higher once again to yet another three-month high at 0.71.

Turning to Wednesday’s volume leaders, Apple call traders scrambled to get a chunk of the roughly $3.1 billion in dividends the company will be paying out on Feb. 16, to those who were shareholders as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ) retreated on mixed options volume as guidance for its hepatitis C treatment was lower than expected, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) was bolstered by supportive comments from BMO Capital.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

In a frenzy that pushed Wednesday’s total overall options volume well above the daily average, Apple call traders flooded the stock with in-the-money Feb contracts. Total volume rocketed to a near-term high of more than 4.2 million contracts, with calls gobbling up 88% of the day’s take.

The most popular strikes were the Feb $125 and Feb $120 calls, where Trade-Alert.com notes that a plethora of 12,000 and 13,500 contract blocks traded late in yesterday’s session.

For traders who managed to gain control of AAPL stock shares by the close last night, Apple is paying out 57 cents per share on Feb. 16 — for a rough total of about $3.1 billion to all shareholders of record.

