7 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Investor Should Own

My concept of blue-chip stocks is very different from that of most investors.

I think when most investors’ minds wander to blue-chip stocks, the old fogies come to mind — legacy Big Pharma and telecom companies, beverage behemoths and consumer staples giants. I also think calling these stocks “blue chips” does a disservice to investors, though.

Most of these companies are well past their heyday. Most are low- to no-growth companies that pay out meager dividends. While you shouldn’t necessarily expect breakneck growth from extremely large companies, you also shouldn’t settle for kibble.

I typically view blue-chip stocks as companies that continue to grow earnings at 8% annually at more, have tons of free cash flow, lots of cash on hand, and still are future-looking — not backward-looking.

With that in mind, here are seven blue-chip stocks that deserve a spot in every long-term diversified portfolio.

