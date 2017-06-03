Amazon climbs back above $1,000 in late Friday trade >>> READ MORE
3 Hot Stocks to Chase, 3 Frigid Stocks to Flee

The market's push to new highs is an uneven effort. While the stock market is full of breakouts, a few areas are breaking down.

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
U.S. equities are climbing to new highs on Friday, as a number of hot stocks are pushing the Nasdaq Composite past the 6,300 level for the first time. That includes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has crossed the $1,000-per-share threshold once more.

All it took to active the buyers was a weaker-than-expected payrolls report this morning, raising hopes the Federal Reserve will be forced to slow its rate-hike pace.

But it’s not all champagne and lollipops.

Crude oil remains a mess, pushing down energy stocks. Bank stocks remain weak as Treasury bonds are oddly well-bid, pushing down long-term interest rates and weighing on net interest margin hopes.

The result is a combination of broad market price strength combined with narrow breadth measures, creating an odd environment of both strength and weakness for investors to contend with.

In a survey of the situation, here are three hot stocks to chase … and three frigid stocks to flee.

