3 Hot Stocks to Chase, 3 Frigid Stocks to Flee

U.S. equities are climbing to new highs on Friday, as a number of hot stocks are pushing the Nasdaq Composite past the 6,300 level for the first time. That includes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which has crossed the $1,000-per-share threshold once more.

Source: Shutterstock

All it took to active the buyers was a weaker-than-expected payrolls report this morning, raising hopes the Federal Reserve will be forced to slow its rate-hike pace.

But it’s not all champagne and lollipops.

Crude oil remains a mess, pushing down energy stocks. Bank stocks remain weak as Treasury bonds are oddly well-bid, pushing down long-term interest rates and weighing on net interest margin hopes.

The result is a combination of broad market price strength combined with narrow breadth measures, creating an odd environment of both strength and weakness for investors to contend with.

In a survey of the situation, here are three hot stocks to chase … and three frigid stocks to flee.

