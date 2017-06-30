Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Still Is a Strong Buy. Ignore “Peak Tech.”

The recent rotation out of tech stocks has triggered valuation debates about, among others, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) — particularly on the heels of the company’s World Wide Developer Conference, which invited many critics to proclaim “peak “ had arrived. AAPL stock, in fact, is about to finish June solidly in the red.

Source: Shutterstock

However, while the recent tech choppiness has at least eased, if there is a near-term tech bubble, it could be further exacerbated by the recent interest rate hike.

From my vantage point, AAPL stock is one of the better place to park some cash while the dust settles.

Reasons to Love AAPL Stock

Unlike the FANG stocks — Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) — Apple also pays a respectable yield of 1.72%. And with the company’s cash balance near $260 billion, AAPL stock is still arguably among the cheapest on the market.

What’s more, the company just upped its capital return program by $50 billion, and still has room to raise that to $150 billion without causing an adverse impact on Apple’s needs to run the business.

Meanwhile, from a valuation perspective, AAPL stock — still down 8% from its 52-week high of $156.65 — is now priced at forward P/E of just 13.9 times fiscal 2017 earnings per share estimates of $8.94 when backing out its cash. Plus fiscal 2018 estimates of $10.57 per share, which implies 18% year-over-year EPS growth, puts the forward P/E at 14 and at about 10 when adjusting out its cash. This compares to a forward P/E of 19.9 for the S&P 500 index.

Assuming AAPL was priced at par with the rest of the market, the shares would trade today at around $200, making it the best tech bargain on the market. Apple management sees the discrepancy. That’s why after generating $52.3 billion in free cash flow last year, it’s further opened the tap on a capital distribution program.

Apple’s free cash flow, combined with its cheap valuation, has allowed it to buy back about $130.5 billion worth of shares over the last four years.

What’s more, with the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress discussing rule changes to allow companies to repatriate overseas cash, Apple could soon have the flexibility it needs to spend on strategic acquisitions without taking a major tax hit. And that’s to say nothing about the savings Apple could realize if Trump’s call for lower corporate taxes is implemented.

This means an already-robust balance sheet could become even stronger.

Next Page