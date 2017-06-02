Weibo Corp (ADR) (WB) Stock Is Just Getting Started

Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) recently released is quarterly earnings. And, as has been the case for many quarters on end, it blew away expectations.

WB stock rallied on the news and hit a 52-week high in mid-May. Since then, however, it has fallen back about 10%, which makes now a great time to revisit WB.

While Weibo is often referred to as “the Chinese Twitter,” it’s far more like Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR ) bigger brother, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

The biggest difference in the social media market in China vs. the U.S. is millions of people are still moving from the country to the major cities in China.

In China, there are 16 cities with populations over 10 million people. There is one in the U.S. The 18th largest city in China has about the same population as the biggest U.S. city.

Many of these people are coming from all over, with no family or friends — it’s an ideal setup for social media that links people by location. WB first started as a dating app and then transformed into a social media juggernaut.

One of the unique things that sets WB apart from TWTR or any other U.S. social media company is the fact that, in China, large internet firms tends to buy into each other. For example, WB was a spinoff of Sina Corp (NASDAQ: SINA ), which is basically an internet portal company. Last year, Sina cut its stake in Weibo to 51%, although it retained 75% of voting shares.

Also last year, internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) increased its stake to 31%. This kind of support from huge internet companies has helped Weibo establish itself, and is rewarding WB stock investors handsomely.

Year to date, Weibo stock is up more than 80%, and in the past 12 months it’s up more than 180%.

Weibo Stock Is Positioned for Growth

WB occupies a unique niche in China as a TWTR and FB hybrid built specifically for the younger Chinese demographic. If anything, Weibo is most like Instagram because it supports video and chat and organizes by location. That last one is very important, too, because it means strangers in strange towns can become friends and neighbors and learn where to go in a relatively safe environment.

Weibo’s monthly average users figure is now at 340 million, which may seem like a lot (that’s more than the entire population of the U.S.). But, WB still has plenty of user growth. And, that says nothing about advertising revenue and the company’s gaming division.

Weibo has created a well-woven tapestry of value for subscribers, and its partners SINA and BABA are being well rewarded for their parts in driving business WB’s way.

Given the virtuous circle these companies have created, and the enormous growth potential remaining in China, this dip makes now a good time to get in on this ride and take up a position in WB stock.

Louis Navellier is a renowned growth investor. He is the editor of five investing newsletters: Blue Chip Growth, Emerging Growth, Ultimate Growth, Family Trust and Platinum Growth. His most popular service, Blue Chip Growth, has a track record of beating the market 3:1 over the last 14 years. He uses a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify market-beating stocks. Mr. Navellier has made his proven formula accessible to investors via his free, online stock rating tool, PortfolioGrader.com. Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.